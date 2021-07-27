Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the 2 million-square-foot Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Dalfen Industrial of Dallas is developing the two-building industrial property on East Scyene Road, near...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Centerbridge Partners and Plymouth Group plans on constructing the Budd Campus, a 24 million-square-foot life-sciences complex in Philadelphia The property will offer a mix of laboratory and manufacturing...
Washington Business Journal Skanska has filed plans to build a multifamily property with up to 275 units at 44 M St NE in Washington, DC The Swedish developer previously had proposed a 233,000-square-foot office building for the site, which is in...
Orlando Business Journal Scannell Properties has proposed building a 977,000-square-foot industrial project in Groveland, Fla, about 34 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Indianapolis developer is planning the property for an 80-acre site at State Road...
Austin Business Journal Athena Domain Inc has filed plans to build the Berry Creek Crossing mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles north of Austin, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property on a 50-acre site at the...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...