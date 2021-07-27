Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Titan Development and Pivot Development has plans to break ground next quarter on the 254-unit Lock at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo Titan, of Albuquerque, NM, and Pivot, of Greenwood Village,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Plans were filed yesterday for a large mixed-use project in downtown Tampa, Fla Darryl Shaw, chief executive of BluePearl Veterinary Partners, is teaming up with Kettler, a Washington, DC, developer, to build the property...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has broken ground on Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The project is being built on 283 acres at 7218 West Fourth Ave Units will...
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the 2 million-square-foot Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Dalfen Industrial of Dallas is developing the two-building industrial property on East Scyene Road, near...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Centerbridge Partners and Plymouth Group plans on constructing the Budd Campus, a 24 million-square-foot life-sciences complex in Philadelphia The property will offer a mix of laboratory and manufacturing...
Washington Business Journal Skanska has filed plans to build a multifamily property with up to 275 units at 44 M St NE in Washington, DC The Swedish developer previously had proposed a 233,000-square-foot office building for the site, which is in...