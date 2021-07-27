Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...
Phillips Edison & Co formally has listed its common shares, pricing 17 million at $28 apiece, allowing it to raise $476 million That’s not including a 255 million-share overallotment, which would increase proceeds to $5474 million The...
Kite Realty Group Trust has agreed to acquire Retail Properties of America Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at $28 billion, plus the assumption of $2 billion of debt The resulting company, which would keep the Kite Realty name, would own 185...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc has hired Michael Makinen as chief operating officer Makinen replaces Bob Dake, who had been the New York company’s COO since May 2020 Dake recently joined the Sterling Organization as the chief executive of the West...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is offering for sale its entire portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms in eight states The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the properties Dan Peek,...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, last month had added seven shopping malls to its list of non-core properties, bringing the number of malls in that category to nine Among the latest...
The Columbus, Ohio, REIT late yesterday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas The company said the filing will allow it to restructure its corporate-level debt, giving Washington Prime the opportunity to de-leverage its...
The New York investment manager has agreed to acquire QTS Realty Trust Inc in a deal that values the Overland Park, Kan, data-center REIT at $10 billion, including the assumption of about $23 billion of debt The deal, which is slated to close in the...