Charlotte Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Siguler Guff has bought the 370,000-square-foot Harris Corners office park in Charlotte, NC The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The three-building complex, just off Interstate 77 at...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has broken ground on Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The project is being built on 283 acres at 7218 West Fourth Ave Units will...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Dallas Morning News Work is underway on the 2 million-square-foot Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Dalfen Industrial of Dallas is developing the two-building industrial property on East Scyene Road, near...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Walton Street Capital has bought the Cortina Apartments, a 324-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $9268 million, or about $286,049/unit The Chicago private-equity manager bought the complex, which...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Centerbridge Partners and Plymouth Group plans on constructing the Budd Campus, a 24 million-square-foot life-sciences complex in Philadelphia The property will offer a mix of laboratory and manufacturing...