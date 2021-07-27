Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sares Regis Group has paid $5615 million, or $344,479/unit, for Elevation Chandler, a 163-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Plans were filed yesterday for a large mixed-use project in downtown Tampa, Fla Darryl Shaw, chief executive of BluePearl Veterinary Partners, is teaming up with Kettler, a Washington, DC, developer, to build the property...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has broken ground on Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The project is being built on 283 acres at 7218 West Fourth Ave Units will...
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of L2 Partners LLC has paid $225 million, or $8655/sf, for West Allis Center, a 259,962-square-foot retail property in West Allis, Wis The Miami investor purchased the property from GBT Realty Corp of...
A venture of Spirit Investment Partners and Bascom Group has paid $4911 million, or $222,217/unit, for the 221-unit 415 Premier Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The venture, which funded its purchase with a mortgage from Rialto...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...