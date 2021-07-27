Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
MSD Partners has provided $90 million of senior financing and Lionheart Strategic Management has provided $40 million of mezzanine financing to fund the construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel at 145 Bowery in Manhattan The property is being...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
A venture of Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has secured $125 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 817 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate provided a $90 million mortgage, while Criterion Real...
Real Estate NJ A venture of Lendlease and Ivanhoe Cambridge has proposed building a 320,000-square-foot life-sciences property at 60 Guest St in Boston It acquired the development site earlier this year for $67 million from New Balance...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Dwight Capital has provided $60 million of bridge financing against the Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The short-term loan, arranged by Greysteel, allows the property’s developer and owner, Texas...
BrightSpire Capital Inc, formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, has provided $43 million of financing for the 104-unit BeLa apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The three-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed the property’s owner,...