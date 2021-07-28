Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Cincinnati Business Courier Faropoint has acquired the 80,000-square-foot industrial property at 10021 Commerce Drive in West Chester, Ohio, about 18 miles north of downtown Cincinnati The Memphis, Tenn, investment firm, which was represented in the...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting in the first quarter on the 112-room Arista San Antonio hotel in San Antonio Harris Bay is the project’s developer The company, with offices in San Antonio and Sacramento, Calif, has hired...
Austin Business Journal A development venture led by BlackRidge Capital LLC is breaking ground in September on the 116,624-square-foot Woodgate Corporate Park in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The two-building...
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...
Washington Business Journal Developer Leonard Michel has filed plans to build the Village at Clear Springs residential project in Leesburg, Va Plans call for 450 multifamily units, 203 single-family detached homes and 585 single-family attached...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Titan Development and Pivot Development has plans to break ground next quarter on the 254-unit Lock at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo Titan, of Albuquerque, NM, and Pivot, of Greenwood Village,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Plans were filed yesterday for a large mixed-use project in downtown Tampa, Fla Darryl Shaw, chief executive of BluePearl Veterinary Partners, is teaming up with Kettler, a Washington, DC, developer, to build the property...