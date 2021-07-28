Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting in the first quarter on the 112-room Arista San Antonio hotel in San Antonio Harris Bay is the project’s developer The company, with offices in San Antonio and Sacramento, Calif, has hired...
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...
Washington Business Journal Developer Leonard Michel has filed plans to build the Village at Clear Springs residential project in Leesburg, Va Plans call for 450 multifamily units, 203 single-family detached homes and 585 single-family attached...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Titan Development and Pivot Development has plans to break ground next quarter on the 254-unit Lock at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo Titan, of Albuquerque, NM, and Pivot, of Greenwood Village,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Plans were filed yesterday for a large mixed-use project in downtown Tampa, Fla Darryl Shaw, chief executive of BluePearl Veterinary Partners, is teaming up with Kettler, a Washington, DC, developer, to build the property...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has broken ground on Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The project is being built on 283 acres at 7218 West Fourth Ave Units will...
The Real Deal Shorewood Real Estate Group has filed plans for a 125-unit apartment project in Queens, NY The six-story building, at 34-20 Junction Blvd in the borough’s Jackson Heights neighborhood, would include 108 parking spots The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...