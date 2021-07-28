Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Related Group has bought the 143-unit Park Towers Apartments in Miami for $3375 million, or about $236,014/unit An affiliate of JI Kislak of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the seller The Housing Finance...
South Florida Business Journal JR Realty Corp has paid $2178 million, or about $11056/sf, for three industrial properties totaling 197,005 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Hialeah, Fla, company bought the property, at 13200, 13260 and 13290 NW 45th...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting in the first quarter on the 112-room Arista San Antonio hotel in San Antonio Harris Bay is the project’s developer The company, with offices in San Antonio and Sacramento, Calif, has hired...
Austin Business Journal A development venture led by BlackRidge Capital LLC is breaking ground in September on the 116,624-square-foot Woodgate Corporate Park in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The two-building...
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...