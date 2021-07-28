Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sares Regis Group has paid $5615 million, or $344,479/unit, for Elevation Chandler, a 163-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Siguler Guff has bought the 370,000-square-foot Harris Corners office park in Charlotte, NC The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The three-building complex, just off Interstate 77 at...
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought the 215,713-square-foot Horizon Park shopping center in Tampa, Fla, for $22 million, or about $10199/sf An affiliate of Forge Capital Partners sold the retail property, at 3904 West...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Equity Residential has bought the Osprey, a 319-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket, for $153 million, or about $479,624/unit The Chicago REIT bought the property, at 980 Howell Mill Road,...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of L2 Partners LLC has paid $225 million, or $8655/sf, for West Allis Center, a 259,962-square-foot retail property in West Allis, Wis The Miami investor purchased the property from GBT Realty Corp of...
A venture of Spirit Investment Partners and Bascom Group has paid $4911 million, or $222,217/unit, for the 221-unit 415 Premier Apartments in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The venture, which funded its purchase with a mortgage from Rialto...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Capstone Quadrangle has proposed building a 231,760-square-foot industrial property just off of the Interstate 35 and State Highway 13 interchange in Burnsville, Minn, about 15 miles south of Minneapolis The...
Houston Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Rialto Capital has bought Five Post Oak Park, a 566,616-square-foot office building in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood CP Group, a Boca Raton, Fla, investor formerly known as Crocker Partners,...