Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting in the first quarter on the 112-room Arista San Antonio hotel in San Antonio Harris Bay is the project’s developer The company, with offices in San Antonio and Sacramento, Calif, has hired...
Austin Business Journal A development venture led by BlackRidge Capital LLC is breaking ground in September on the 116,624-square-foot Woodgate Corporate Park in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The two-building...
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...
Washington Business Journal Developer Leonard Michel has filed plans to build the Village at Clear Springs residential project in Leesburg, Va Plans call for 450 multifamily units, 203 single-family detached homes and 585 single-family attached...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Titan Development and Pivot Development has plans to break ground next quarter on the 254-unit Lock at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo Titan, of Albuquerque, NM, and Pivot, of Greenwood Village,...