Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $465 million, or $58125/sf, for Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT purchased the 50-story property, at 1001 Fourth Ave, from a group of Korean investors...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Related Group has bought the 143-unit Park Towers Apartments in Miami for $3375 million, or about $236,014/unit An affiliate of JI Kislak of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the seller The Housing Finance...
South Florida Business Journal JR Realty Corp has paid $2178 million, or about $11056/sf, for three industrial properties totaling 197,005 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Hialeah, Fla, company bought the property, at 13200, 13260 and 13290 NW 45th...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
Cincinnati Business Courier Faropoint has acquired the 80,000-square-foot industrial property at 10021 Commerce Drive in West Chester, Ohio, about 18 miles north of downtown Cincinnati The Memphis, Tenn, investment firm, which was represented in the...
Sares Regis Group has paid $5615 million, or $344,479/unit, for Elevation Chandler, a 163-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Siguler Guff has bought the 370,000-square-foot Harris Corners office park in Charlotte, NC The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The three-building complex, just off Interstate 77 at...
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...