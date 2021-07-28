Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $465 million, or $58125/sf, for Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT purchased the 50-story property, at 1001 Fourth Ave, from a group of Korean investors...
South Florida Business Journal JR Realty Corp has paid $2178 million, or about $11056/sf, for three industrial properties totaling 197,005 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Hialeah, Fla, company bought the property, at 13200, 13260 and 13290 NW 45th...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Cincinnati Business Courier Faropoint has acquired the 80,000-square-foot industrial property at 10021 Commerce Drive in West Chester, Ohio, about 18 miles north of downtown Cincinnati The Memphis, Tenn, investment firm, which was represented in the...
Sares Regis Group has paid $5615 million, or $344,479/unit, for Elevation Chandler, a 163-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz The Newport Beach, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from Olympus Property of Fort Worth, Texas, in...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of CP Group and Siguler Guff has bought the 370,000-square-foot Harris Corners office park in Charlotte, NC The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The three-building complex, just off Interstate 77 at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Plans were filed yesterday for a large mixed-use project in downtown Tampa, Fla Darryl Shaw, chief executive of BluePearl Veterinary Partners, is teaming up with Kettler, a Washington, DC, developer, to build the property...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has broken ground on Las Carreras, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla The project is being built on 283 acres at 7218 West Fourth Ave Units will...
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc has paid $6375 million, or $77250/sf, for the two-building De Anza Plaza office complex in Cupertino, Calif The non-traded REIT, formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust Inc, bought the 82,527-square-foot...