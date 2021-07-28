Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...
Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds has made an investment in Mosaic Real Estate Credit Funds in a deal that also facilitated the buy-out of co-founder Vicky Schiff, who has left the company to pursue her other interests The size or scope of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Average daily rates generated by US hotels slipped to $13919 for the week through July 17 from the all-time high of $13984 recorded the previous week, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company noted that ADR remains 18 percent...
American Landmark Apartments, which owns 100 properties with 34,000 units in the Southeast and Texas, has raised $918 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund American Landmark Fund III was launched by the Tampa, Fla, investment...
CREC Real Estate, which specializes in buying value-add apartment properties in secondary markets throughout the country, is said to be raising its second investment fund The Columbus, Ohio, investment manager is said to be looking to raise $100...
Prado Group has raised $200 million of a possible $250 million for its Prado Alpha Fund, which is designed as a co-investment vehicle The fund will make investments in general partnerships, co-investments in GPs and direct investments Because of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group yesterday priced its initial public offering of common shares at $16, raising $300 million, before an overallotment option was exercised The capital raised gives the Salt Lake City...