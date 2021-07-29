Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dalfen Industrial has paid $115 million, or $16155/sf, for Tacoma Supply Chain Center, a 711,855-square-foot industrial property in Tacoma, Wash The Dallas company is purchasing the property from its developers, Panattoni Development Co of Irvine,...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $1165 million, or $26782/sf, for the Shady Grove Bio+Tech Campus, a 435,000-square-foot office complex in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Boston REIT is buying the complex from...
Westcore has paid $20 million, or $17044/sf, for the 117,342-square-foot industrial property at 201 Flynn Road in Camarillo, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Decker-Goetsch Properties of Westlake Village, Calif, which was...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $465 million, or $58125/sf, for Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT purchased the 50-story property, at 1001 Fourth Ave, from a group of Korean investors...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Related Group has bought the 143-unit Park Towers Apartments in Miami for $3375 million, or about $236,014/unit An affiliate of JI Kislak of Miami Lakes, Fla, was the seller The Housing Finance...
South Florida Business Journal JR Realty Corp has paid $2178 million, or about $11056/sf, for three industrial properties totaling 197,005 square feet in Opa-locka, Fla The Hialeah, Fla, company bought the property, at 13200, 13260 and 13290 NW 45th...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Cincinnati Business Courier Faropoint has acquired the 80,000-square-foot industrial property at 10021 Commerce Drive in West Chester, Ohio, about 18 miles north of downtown Cincinnati The Memphis, Tenn, investment firm, which was represented in the...