Atlanta Business Chronicle Allen Morris Co wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood The Miami company is planning the project for a one-acre site at 660 11th St NW, where a warehouse currently sits It...
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is starting in the first quarter on the 112-room Arista San Antonio hotel in San Antonio Harris Bay is the project’s developer The company, with offices in San Antonio and Sacramento, Calif, has hired...
Austin Business Journal A development venture led by BlackRidge Capital LLC is breaking ground in September on the 116,624-square-foot Woodgate Corporate Park in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The two-building...
Bisnow Perseus TDC, an affiliate of Transwestern Development Co, has broken ground on a 158-unit apartment project in Washington, DC The property, at the intersection of 15th and S streets NW, will have business and fitness centers, a rooftop...
Washington Business Journal Developer Leonard Michel has filed plans to build the Village at Clear Springs residential project in Leesburg, Va Plans call for 450 multifamily units, 203 single-family detached homes and 585 single-family attached...