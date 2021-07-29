Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Greenhouse Reflections LLC has sold the 77,916-square-foot office building at 2200 NW Corporate Blvd in Boca Raton, Fla, for $14 million, or about $17968/sf The company, which is managed by local attorney Marc D...
RLJ Lodging Trust has agreed to pay $58 million, or $311,828/room, for the 186-room Hampton Inn & Suites Midtown hotel in Atlanta The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from North Point Hospitality of Atlanta, which had developed it last...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of HASTA Capital has lined up $561 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of the Mondrian, a 218-unit apartment building in Dallas’ Uptown area Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing Additional...
Dallas Morning News Napali Capital has bought the 152-room Tru by Hilton Hotel in downtown Dallas The Roanoke, Texas, company bought the property from Magnolia Hospitality Group The purchase price was not disclosed Magnolia had bought the property...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of SunTrust Equity Funding LLC has paid $722 million, or $48133/sf, for the 150,000-square-foot office property at 105 to 111 West Michigan St in downtown Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the property...
Dalfen Industrial has paid $115 million, or $16155/sf, for Tacoma Supply Chain Center, a 711,855-square-foot industrial property in Tacoma, Wash The Dallas company is purchasing the property from its developers, Panattoni Development Co of Irvine,...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $1165 million, or $26782/sf, for the Shady Grove Bio+Tech Campus, a 435,000-square-foot office complex in Rockville, Md, about 20 miles northwest of Washington, DC The Boston REIT is buying the complex from...
Westcore has paid $20 million, or $17044/sf, for the 117,342-square-foot industrial property at 201 Flynn Road in Camarillo, Calif The San Diego investor purchased the property from Decker-Goetsch Properties of Westlake Village, Calif, which was...
Boston Properties Inc has agreed to pay $465 million, or $58125/sf, for Safeco Plaza, an 800,000-square-foot office building in downtown Seattle The Boston REIT purchased the 50-story property, at 1001 Fourth Ave, from a group of Korean investors...