The structured tax-deferred exchange market continues to roll This year through June, $275 billion of equity capital was raised, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That puts it on track to easily crush the $365 billion record set by the...
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...
Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds has made an investment in Mosaic Real Estate Credit Funds in a deal that also facilitated the buy-out of co-founder Vicky Schiff, who has left the company to pursue her other interests The size or scope of the...
American Landmark Apartments, which owns 100 properties with 34,000 units in the Southeast and Texas, has raised $918 million of equity commitments for its latest investment fund American Landmark Fund III was launched by the Tampa, Fla, investment...
CREC Real Estate, which specializes in buying value-add apartment properties in secondary markets throughout the country, is said to be raising its second investment fund The Columbus, Ohio, investment manager is said to be looking to raise $100...
Prado Group has raised $200 million of a possible $250 million for its Prado Alpha Fund, which is designed as a co-investment vehicle The fund will make investments in general partnerships, co-investments in GPs and direct investments Because of its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Investment Group yesterday priced its initial public offering of common shares at $16, raising $300 million, before an overallotment option was exercised The capital raised gives the Salt Lake City...
MCA Realty has completed capital-raising for its first investment fund The Santa Ana, Calif, investor raised $50 million of equity commitments for MCA Realty Industrial Growth Fund, through which it will pursue small- and mid-bay industrial...
Roxborough Group has raised $518 million of equity commitments, reaching the hard cap for its third value-add fund, which like its predecessors will pursue apartment, office, industrial and hotel investments The San Francisco investment manager,...