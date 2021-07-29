Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of HASTA Capital has lined up $561 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of the Mondrian, a 218-unit apartment building in Dallas’ Uptown area Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing Additional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc plans to assume the $2023 million CMBS loan against 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan As reported, the Boston REIT has agreed to acquire the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Demand for loans against apartment properties from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development has gotten so strong that it now can take more than a year to close a loan after application During the...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Dallas Morning News Orangestar Property Advisors has bought the McKinney Corporate Center I office building, with more than 120,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The company, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Mineral Ridge,...
MSD Partners has provided $90 million of senior financing and Lionheart Strategic Management has provided $40 million of mezzanine financing to fund the construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel at 145 Bowery in Manhattan The property is being...
A venture of Taconic Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has secured $125 million of financing against the 140,000-square-foot office building at 817 Broadway in Manhattan Ares Commercial Real Estate provided a $90 million mortgage, while Criterion Real...
A venture of Canyon Partners Real Estate and American Capital Group has received $515 million of financing for the construction of Kinect@Burien, a 230-unit apartment property in Burien, Wash US Bank provided the loan The property is being built...
Dwight Capital has provided $60 million of bridge financing against the Residences at Town Square, a 480-unit apartment property in Amarillo, Texas The short-term loan, arranged by Greysteel, allows the property’s developer and owner, Texas...