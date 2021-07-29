Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of HASTA Capital has lined up $561 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of the Mondrian, a 218-unit apartment building in Dallas’ Uptown area Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing Additional...
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...
Dallas Morning News Napali Capital has bought the 152-room Tru by Hilton Hotel in downtown Dallas The Roanoke, Texas, company bought the property from Magnolia Hospitality Group The purchase price was not disclosed Magnolia had bought the property...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Allen Morris Co wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood The Miami company is planning the project for a one-acre site at 660 11th St NW, where a warehouse currently sits It...
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Dallas Business Journal Hines has proposed building a 668,031-square-foot warehouse project in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial property, which is being built as part of the Houston developer’s Nortlink Logistics Center, could break ground as...