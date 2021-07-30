Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Karahan Cos has proposed building a mixed-use project on more than 175 acres in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, dubbed North Fields, will have a mix of office, retail and commercial space, along with high-density...
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...
Milwaukee Business Journal An affiliate of SunTrust Equity Funding LLC has paid $722 million, or $48133/sf, for the 150,000-square-foot office property at 105 to 111 West Michigan St in downtown Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Allen Morris Co wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood The Miami company is planning the project for a one-acre site at 660 11th St NW, where a warehouse currently sits It...
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Columbus Business First Edwards Cos has filed plans to build a 152-unit apartment property at 100 North High St in downtown Columbus, Ohio The 15-story property will have studio, one- and two-bedroom units and include a rooftop lounge with swimming...
Cincinnati Business Courier Faropoint has acquired the 80,000-square-foot industrial property at 10021 Commerce Drive in West Chester, Ohio, about 18 miles north of downtown Cincinnati The Memphis, Tenn, investment firm, which was represented in the...