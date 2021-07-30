Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Titan Development and Pivot Development has plans to break ground next quarter on the 254-unit Lock at Flatirons apartment property in Broomfield, Colo Titan, of Albuquerque, NM, and Pivot, of Greenwood Village,...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...
Crain’s Chicago Business Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 501,000-square-foot industrial building at 3940 South Lakeside Drive in Waukegan, Ill The e-commerce giant is leasing the property from Bridge Industrial of Chicago The building...
Dallas Business Journal Alpha Furniture has inked a lease for 160,120 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Passaic, NJ, company is leasing its space at GSW Distribution Center 20 Stream Realty Partners...