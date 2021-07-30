Log In or Subscribe to read more
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...
KKR & Co has provided $729 million of financing for the Beacon, a 187-unit apartment building in downtown Cleveland The seven-year loan, which pays a four percent coupon, was arranged by Berkadia It allowed the 29-story property’s...
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Crain’s New York Business Atlas Hospitality has filed plans to develop a 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The Albertson, NY, developer expects to break ground on the project in January and complete it in 2025 The site sits between...
Cleveland Business Journal Midwest Development Partners has broken ground on Artisan Circle Square, a 298-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer is building the property at the corner of Chester Ave and Euclid Ave, five miles east...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank Leumi has provided $37 million of financing against the 116-unit apartment property at 222 Johnson Ave in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Slate Property Group of New York, to...
Dallas Morning News Karahan Cos has proposed building a mixed-use project on more than 175 acres in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, dubbed North Fields, will have a mix of office, retail and commercial space, along with high-density...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of HASTA Capital has lined up $561 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of the Mondrian, a 218-unit apartment building in Dallas’ Uptown area Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing Additional...
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...