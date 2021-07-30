Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Crain’s New York Business Atlas Hospitality has filed plans to develop a 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The Albertson, NY, developer expects to break ground on the project in January and complete it in 2025 The site sits between...
LA Biz Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 202,421 square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif The e-commerce giant was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield, while DAUM Commercial Real Estate...
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...
Hartford Business Journal Copperline Partners plans to convert the former 381-room Marriott hotel at 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Conn, into a 225-room luxury apartment property The Brentwood, NY, developer bought the property, which closed...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...
The Real Deal Black Spruce Management, a New York multifamily investor, has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent stake in 60 Manhattan apartment properties in a deal that values the 950-unit portfolio at $400 million, or $421,053/unit Brothers Eli...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has sued Archegos Capital Management, claiming the hedge fund owes $159,16555 in unpaid rent and other fees at 888 Seventh Ave, an 886,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Archegos began...