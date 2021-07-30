Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...
Cleveland Business Journal Midwest Development Partners has broken ground on Artisan Circle Square, a 298-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer is building the property at the corner of Chester Ave and Euclid Ave, five miles east...
Dallas Morning News Karahan Cos has proposed building a mixed-use project on more than 175 acres in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, dubbed North Fields, will have a mix of office, retail and commercial space, along with high-density...
Boston Business Journal Savage Properties has filed plans to build a 139-unit apartment property at 1558 Tremont St in Boston The Brookline, Mass, developer wants to demolish the existing three-story building on the development site, which is at the...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...