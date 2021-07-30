Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Exeter Property Group has paid $202 million, or $13649/sf, for the 148,000-square-foot office building at 931 South Matlack St in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Philadelphia Business Journal MRP Realty has paid $210 million, or $150/sf, for 43 industrial properties with 14 million square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Washington, DC, company bought the properties from the Gambone Group of East Norriton,...
Audubon Communities has paid $593 million, or $292,118/unit, for the 203-unit Square One apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Ga, The Atlanta apartment investor, which was founded in 2003 by Andrew Schwarz, a former head of...
Cleveland Business Journal Midwest Development Partners has broken ground on Artisan Circle Square, a 298-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer is building the property at the corner of Chester Ave and Euclid Ave, five miles east...
A venture of Amstar and Searles Property Group has paid $808 million, or $33807/sf, for Westlake Park Place, a 239,003-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif Amstar, of Denver, and Searles, of Newport Beach, Calif, purchased the...
South Florida Business Journal Greenhouse Reflections LLC has sold the 77,916-square-foot office building at 2200 NW Corporate Blvd in Boca Raton, Fla, for $14 million, or about $17968/sf The company, which is managed by local attorney Marc D...
RLJ Lodging Trust has agreed to pay $58 million, or $311,828/room, for the 186-room Hampton Inn & Suites Midtown hotel in Atlanta The Bethesda, Md, REIT is buying the property from North Point Hospitality of Atlanta, which had developed it last...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of HASTA Capital has lined up $561 million of Freddie Mac financing for its purchase of the Mondrian, a 218-unit apartment building in Dallas’ Uptown area Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing Additional...
Epic Investment Services has paid $1655 million, or $174,210/unit, for the 95-unit Willowbrook Apartments in Westminster, Colo, about 12 miles north of Denver The Toronto investment manager purchased the property from Summit Communities of Denver,...