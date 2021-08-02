Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
Commercial Observer My Sales LLC has paid $25 million, or $37879/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot industrial building at 75 Onderdonk Ave in Queens, NY The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from Jason Richard Realty B6 Real Estate Advisors...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified Dallas investor has bought the Oasis Springs Apartments, a 154-unit complex in Hurst, Texas The property, at 601 Bellaire Drive, is about 25 miles west of Dallas The seller was not identified Marcus &...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought CityLine Park, a 435-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Greensboro, NC, multifamily specialist bought the complex, at 1230 East CityLine Drive, from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Southwood Realty has paid $356 million, or $148,333/unit, for the 240-unit Walden Creek apartment property in Greenville, SC The Gastonia, NC, company bought the complex from United Residential Properties...
An affiliate of Afton Properties has paid $741 million, or $356,250/unit, for the Dylan, a 208-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif, about 40 miles north of San Diego The Los Angeles apartment investor bought the complex from 29th Street...