Commercial Observer My Sales LLC has paid $25 million, or $37879/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot industrial building at 75 Onderdonk Ave in Queens, NY The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from Jason Richard Realty B6 Real Estate Advisors...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Commercial Property Executive MLILY has agreed to fully lease G303, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Glendale, Ariz The Knoxville, Tenn, mattress manufacturer was represented in the lease by Colliers...
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...
KKR & Co has provided $729 million of financing for the Beacon, a 187-unit apartment building in downtown Cleveland The seven-year loan, which pays a four percent coupon, was arranged by Berkadia It allowed the 29-story property’s...
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Crain’s New York Business Atlas Hospitality has filed plans to develop a 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The Albertson, NY, developer expects to break ground on the project in January and complete it in 2025 The site sits between...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...
LA Biz Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 202,421 square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif The e-commerce giant was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield, while DAUM Commercial Real Estate...