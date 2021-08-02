Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The 763-room Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been brought to the sales market Arden Group owns the property, which sits on five acres at 165 Courtland St NE The Philadelphia real estate fund manager has hired JLL to market the...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $553 million, or $14042/sf, for the 393,817-square-foot industrial property at 830 West 450 South in Columbus, Ind, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis The Salt Lake City investment manager, which went public last...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
Commercial Observer My Sales LLC has paid $25 million, or $37879/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot industrial building at 75 Onderdonk Ave in Queens, NY The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from Jason Richard Realty B6 Real Estate Advisors...
Austin Business Journal Lynd Corp has bought Legends Lake Creek, a 250-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The Shavano Park, Texas, company purchased the property, at 10015 Lake Creek Parkway, from EEBB Apartments Limited III Ltd of Miami The...