Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Endeavor Development and Calibogue Capital has broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn Endeavor, of Edina, Minn, and Calibogue, of...
Philadelphia Business Journal Exeter Property Group has paid $202 million, or $13649/sf, for the 148,000-square-foot office building at 931 South Matlack St in the Philadelphia suburb of West Chester, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Philadelphia Business Journal MRP Realty has paid $210 million, or $150/sf, for 43 industrial properties with 14 million square feet in suburban Philadelphia The Washington, DC, company bought the properties from the Gambone Group of East Norriton,...
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Crain’s New York Business Atlas Hospitality has filed plans to develop a 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The Albertson, NY, developer expects to break ground on the project in January and complete it in 2025 The site sits between...
Cleveland Business Journal Midwest Development Partners has broken ground on Artisan Circle Square, a 298-unit apartment property in Cleveland The local developer is building the property at the corner of Chester Ave and Euclid Ave, five miles east...
Dallas Morning News Karahan Cos has proposed building a mixed-use project on more than 175 acres in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The project, dubbed North Fields, will have a mix of office, retail and commercial space, along with high-density...