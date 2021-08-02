Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...
LA Biz Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 202,421 square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif The e-commerce giant was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield, while DAUM Commercial Real Estate...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Chartered Development Corp and Granite Capital Group is planning to build Nova West, a 264-unit apartment property in Longmont, Colo, about 30 miles north of Denver The $733 million project is being planned for a...
Real Estate NJ USA Container Co, a packaging and logistics company, has signed a lease for 118,070 square feet at the 535,000-sf Rutgers Industrial Center in Piscataway, NJ The industrial property sits on 826 acres at 170 Circle Drive North, about...