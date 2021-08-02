Log In or Subscribe to read more
The structured tax-deferred exchange market continues to roll This year through June, $275 billion of equity capital was raised, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC That puts it on track to easily crush the $365 billion record set by the...
Independence Realty Trust Inc has agreed to acquire Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2 billion, plus the assumption of $22 billion of debt The transaction, slated to be completed by the end of the year, would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac funded a total of $596 billion of multifamily loans during the first half, down 67 percent from the $639 billion they funded during the same period last year Freddie funded $272...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $596 billion of property sales transactions took place in June, taking volume for the first half of the year to 16,228 properties totaling $25147 billion, according to Real Capital Analytics The...
Average daily rates generated by US hotels slipped to $13919 for the week through July 17 from the all-time high of $13984 recorded the previous week, according to STR But the Hendersonville, Tenn, research company noted that ADR remains 18 percent...
Kite Realty Group Trust has agreed to acquire Retail Properties of America Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at $28 billion, plus the assumption of $2 billion of debt The resulting company, which would keep the Kite Realty name, would own 185...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The July 4th holiday and vacations resulted in a drop in the percentage of employees working from their offices during the week through July 7, to 31 percent from 327 percent the prior week, according to...
Tenants signed 427 million square feet of office leases in Manhattan during the second quarter, according to CBRE While that's an 11 percent increase from the 38 million sf of leases signed a year ago, during the early stages of the coronavirus...
Only 327 percent of employees in the 10 largest markets in the country worked from their offices for the week through June 30, according to Kastle Systems, a Falls Church, Va, company that installs security systems in office properties That is up...