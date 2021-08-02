Log In or Subscribe to read more
Paramount Group Inc has secured $860 million of financing against 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 17 million-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan The five-year loan is comprised of a $500 million tranche that pays a fixed coupon of 311...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $1275 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of three buildings within the Skyline office complex in suburban Washington, DC, into apartments The three buildings, at 5201, 5203 and 5205 Leesburg Pike in...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold Ally Charlotte Center, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $390 million, or $520/sf The Charlotte developer, which finished work on the 26-story property earlier this...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...