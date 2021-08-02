Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bridge Investment Group has paid $553 million, or $14042/sf, for the 393,817-square-foot industrial property at 830 West 450 South in Columbus, Ind, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis The Salt Lake City investment manager, which went public last...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Austin Business Journal Lynd Corp has bought Legends Lake Creek, a 250-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The Shavano Park, Texas, company purchased the property, at 10015 Lake Creek Parkway, from EEBB Apartments Limited III Ltd of Miami The...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified Dallas investor has bought the Oasis Springs Apartments, a 154-unit complex in Hurst, Texas The property, at 601 Bellaire Drive, is about 25 miles west of Dallas The seller was not identified Marcus &...