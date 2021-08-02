Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold Ally Charlotte Center, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $390 million, or $520/sf The Charlotte developer, which finished work on the 26-story property earlier this...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...
Triangle Town Center, a 13 million-square-foot shopping mall in Raleigh, NC, is being offered for sale, three full years after its $1014 million of CMBS financing was transferred to special servicing as it wasn't going to be paid off at its maturity...
South Florida Business Journal Greenhouse Reflections LLC has sold the 77,916-square-foot office building at 2200 NW Corporate Blvd in Boca Raton, Fla, for $14 million, or about $17968/sf The company, which is managed by local attorney Marc D...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Allen Morris Co wants to build a 340-unit apartment project in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood The Miami company is planning the project for a one-acre site at 660 11th St NW, where a warehouse currently sits It...
Charlotte Business Journal Johnson Development Associates Inc has plans to build a 619,772-square-foot industrial project in Charlotte, NC The Spartanburg, SC, company is developing the two-building complex on a 925-acre site just off Old Dowd Road,...