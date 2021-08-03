Log In or Subscribe to read more
KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc has paid $535 million, or $88625/sf, for HQ@First, a 603,666-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The non-traded REIT recently formed by KKR & Co purchased the property from Mori Trust Group of Japan,...
American International Group Inc has provided $113 million of financing for the construction of Skyglass Tower, a 338-unit apartment property that’s being built about one mile north of downtown Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
Alternative lender Ready Capital Corp, which specializes in writing small- to medium-sized commercial mortgages as well as small-business loans, has acquired Red Stone Co, an affordable-housing specialist Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed,...
Dwight Capital has provided $23 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 144-unit Tuscany Hills Apartment Homes in Moreno Valley, Calif The loan was used to refinance a $15...
Dallas Morning News Starwood Capital Group has acquired the Keystone at Castle Hills, a 690-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Miami investor bought the two-story complex, at 4600 North Josey Lane, from Acre Valley...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has bought the Trammell Crow at Passport Park industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Trammell Crow of Dallas sold the 34-building property for an undisclosed price...
Sentre has paid $4075 million, or $17802/sf, for Temecula Heights, a 228,912-square-foot industrial property in the Riverside County, Calif, city of Temecula The San Diego investment firm acquired the property from Stos Partners of Encinitas, Calif,...