Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
Houston Business Journal NewQuest Properties is breaking ground this week on the second phase of the Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston Plans calls for 200,000 square feet of retail space,...
Commercial Observer Lennar Corp is planning to build the 447-unit Paxton apartment property in McLean, Va The complex, at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, will include a conference room, business and fitness centers, swimming pool, co-working space and...
Denver Business Journal A fund sponsored by Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $17425 million, or $104 million/unit, for the 168-unit Pullman apartment property in Denver Greystar of Charleston, SC, sold the property, which opened...
Commercial Property Executive MLILY has agreed to fully lease G303, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Glendale, Ariz The Knoxville, Tenn, mattress manufacturer was represented in the lease by Colliers...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Endeavor Development and Calibogue Capital has broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn Endeavor, of Edina, Minn, and Calibogue, of...
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...