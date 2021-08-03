Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Skye on 6th, a 309-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 26-story property is being built at the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield...
Houston Business Journal NewQuest Properties is breaking ground this week on the second phase of the Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston Plans calls for 200,000 square feet of retail space,...
Commercial Observer Lennar Corp is planning to build the 447-unit Paxton apartment property in McLean, Va The complex, at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, will include a conference room, business and fitness centers, swimming pool, co-working space and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal A venture of Endeavor Development and Calibogue Capital has broken ground on Zachary Distribution Center, a 172,224-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn Endeavor, of Edina, Minn, and Calibogue, of...
Easterly Government Properties Inc has acquired the 61,384 square-foot office property at 925 Keynote Circle in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, from a local investor group The three-story property, which was built in 1982, and is...
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...
Phoenix Business Journal Hines is planning 250 Rio, a 190,000-square-foot office building in Tempe, Ariz The Houston developer plans to build the property on a two-acre site at the corner of Ash Ave and Rio Salado Parkway, about 10 miles east of...