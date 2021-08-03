Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Skye on 6th, a 309-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 26-story property is being built at the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield...
Houston Business Journal NewQuest Properties is breaking ground this week on the second phase of the Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston Plans calls for 200,000 square feet of retail space,...
Commercial Observer Lennar Corp is planning to build the 447-unit Paxton apartment property in McLean, Va The complex, at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, will include a conference room, business and fitness centers, swimming pool, co-working space and...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold Ally Charlotte Center, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $390 million, or $520/sf The Charlotte developer, which finished work on the 26-story property earlier this...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...