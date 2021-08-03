Log In or Subscribe to read more
American International Group Inc has provided $113 million of financing for the construction of Skyglass Tower, a 338-unit apartment property that’s being built about one mile north of downtown Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
Alternative lender Ready Capital Corp, which specializes in writing small- to medium-sized commercial mortgages as well as small-business loans, has acquired Red Stone Co, an affordable-housing specialist Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed,...
Paramount Group Inc has secured $860 million of financing against 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 17 million-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan The five-year loan is comprised of a $500 million tranche that pays a fixed coupon of 311...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $1275 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of three buildings within the Skyline office complex in suburban Washington, DC, into apartments The three buildings, at 5201, 5203 and 5205 Leesburg Pike in...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $553 million, or $14042/sf, for the 393,817-square-foot industrial property at 830 West 450 South in Columbus, Ind, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis The Salt Lake City investment manager, which went public last...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
A venture led by Brandywine Realty Trust has lined up $1867 million of construction financing against the Schuylkill Yards West mixed-use project in Philadelphia The loan matures in July 2025 and pays a floating rate that results in a 375 percent...
KKR & Co has provided $729 million of financing for the Beacon, a 187-unit apartment building in downtown Cleveland The seven-year loan, which pays a four percent coupon, was arranged by Berkadia It allowed the 29-story property’s...