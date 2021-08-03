Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
Commercial Observer My Sales LLC has paid $25 million, or $37879/sf, for the 66,000-square-foot industrial building at 75 Onderdonk Ave in Queens, NY The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from Jason Richard Realty B6 Real Estate Advisors...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Commercial Property Executive MLILY has agreed to fully lease G303, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Glendale, Ariz The Knoxville, Tenn, mattress manufacturer was represented in the lease by Colliers...
Bldup A venture of Rockpoint Group and Post Road Residential has broken ground for a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Marlborough, Mass The two-building property will be on Simarano Drive off Interstate 495, about 35 miles west of...
Crain’s New York Business Atlas Hospitality has filed plans to develop a 401-room hotel at 711 Seventh Ave in Manhattan The Albertson, NY, developer expects to break ground on the project in January and complete it in 2025 The site sits between...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...