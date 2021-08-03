Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
The Real Deal Floor & Décor has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet of industrial space at 4 Henry St in Commack, NY, on Long Island The flooring retailer is taking some of the space that Target once had occupied before vacating it in...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold Ally Charlotte Center, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $390 million, or $520/sf The Charlotte developer, which finished work on the 26-story property earlier this...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The 763-room Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been brought to the sales market Arden Group owns the property, which sits on five acres at 165 Courtland St NE The Philadelphia real estate fund manager has hired JLL to market the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...
South Florida Business Journal Rental Asset Management has bought the 84-unit Village at Boca East Apartments in Boca Raton, Fla, for $20 million, or about $238,095/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, company bought the property, on 67 acres at 1551-1601...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has sold Aventura Corporate Center, a 525,442-square-foot office property in South Florida The New York company sold the three-building complex to an affiliate of Stonecutter Capital Management...