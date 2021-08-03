Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
The Real Deal Floor & Décor has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet of industrial space at 4 Henry St in Commack, NY, on Long Island The flooring retailer is taking some of the space that Target once had occupied before vacating it in...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...
Commercial Property Executive MLILY has agreed to fully lease G303, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property that is under construction in Glendale, Ariz The Knoxville, Tenn, mattress manufacturer was represented in the lease by Colliers...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...
Commercial Observer The Carlyle Group has expanded its lease to 194,702 square feet at the 17 million-square-foot One Vanderbilt office building in Manhattan The private-equity company recently signed for 33,924 sf on the 32nd floor of the 67-story...
LA Biz Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease the 202,421 square-foot industrial property at 6000 Condor Drive in Moorpark, Calif The e-commerce giant was represented in the lease by Cushman & Wakefield, while DAUM Commercial Real Estate...
Commercial Observer Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease for 82,000 square feet of retail space at 770 Broadway in Manhattan It will be the first store in Manhattan for the Rochester, NY, grocery chain Wegmans expects to move into the building in the...