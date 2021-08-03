Log In or Subscribe to read more
American International Group Inc has provided $113 million of financing for the construction of Skyglass Tower, a 338-unit apartment property that’s being built about one mile north of downtown Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital Group, is urging shareholders of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp to reject a merger offer from Equity Commonwealth in favor of its $1951/share cash offer...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
Dwight Capital has provided $23 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 144-unit Tuscany Hills Apartment Homes in Moreno Valley, Calif The loan was used to refinance a $15...
Paramount Group Inc has secured $860 million of financing against 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 17 million-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan The five-year loan is comprised of a $500 million tranche that pays a fixed coupon of 311...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $1275 million of financing to fund the redevelopment of three buildings within the Skyline office complex in suburban Washington, DC, into apartments The three buildings, at 5201, 5203 and 5205 Leesburg Pike in...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $553 million, or $14042/sf, for the 393,817-square-foot industrial property at 830 West 450 South in Columbus, Ind, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis The Salt Lake City investment manager, which went public last...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...