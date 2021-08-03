Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender Ready Capital Corp, which specializes in writing small- to medium-sized commercial mortgages as well as small-business loans, has acquired Red Stone Co, an affordable-housing specialist Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed,...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...
Independence Realty Trust Inc has agreed to acquire Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2 billion, plus the assumption of $22 billion of debt The transaction, slated to be completed by the end of the year, would...
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...
Phillips Edison & Co formally has listed its common shares, pricing 17 million at $28 apiece, allowing it to raise $476 million That’s not including a 255 million-share overallotment, which would increase proceeds to $5474 million The...
Kite Realty Group Trust has agreed to acquire Retail Properties of America Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at $28 billion, plus the assumption of $2 billion of debt The resulting company, which would keep the Kite Realty name, would own 185...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc has hired Michael Makinen as chief operating officer Makinen replaces Bob Dake, who had been the New York company’s COO since May 2020 Dake recently joined the Sterling Organization as the chief executive of the West...
The Real Deal Apartment Income REIT is offering for sale a portfolio of 12 properties with a total of 556 units in Manhattan The Denver REIT has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the portfolio, with an asking price of $250 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Condor Hospitality Trust Inc is offering for sale its entire portfolio of 15 hotels with 1,908 rooms in eight states The Bethesda, Md, REIT has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the properties Dan Peek,...