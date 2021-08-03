Log In or Subscribe to read more
KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc has paid $535 million, or $88625/sf, for HQ@First, a 603,666-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The non-traded REIT recently formed by KKR & Co purchased the property from Mori Trust Group of Japan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
Houston Business Journal NewQuest Properties is breaking ground this week on the second phase of the Fort Bend Town Center in Missouri City, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston Plans calls for 200,000 square feet of retail space,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has bought the Trammell Crow at Passport Park industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Trammell Crow of Dallas sold the 34-building property for an undisclosed price...
Sentre has paid $4075 million, or $17802/sf, for Temecula Heights, a 228,912-square-foot industrial property in the Riverside County, Calif, city of Temecula The San Diego investment firm acquired the property from Stos Partners of Encinitas, Calif,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has sold Ally Charlotte Center, a 750,000-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $390 million, or $520/sf The Charlotte developer, which finished work on the 26-story property earlier this...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Cousins Properties Inc has bought 725 Ponce, a 12-story mixed-use building along Atlanta’s Beltline Eastside Trail for $3002 million, or about $806/sf The Atlanta REIT bought the property, with about 372,457 square...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $553 million, or $14042/sf, for the 393,817-square-foot industrial property at 830 West 450 South in Columbus, Ind, about 50 miles south of Indianapolis The Salt Lake City investment manager, which went public last...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Hannah Park 2020 Management Trust has bought Northlake Corporate Park, a 75,056-square-foot office property in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, for $116 million, or about $15455/sf The Totowa, NJ, company...