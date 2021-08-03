Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Harrison Street and Bridgewood Property Co has started construction on the 199-unit Village on Morehead seniors-housing property in Charlotte, NC The 12-story complex is being built at 727 East Morehead St in...
Milwaukee Business Journal J Jeffers & Co has secured $356 million of financing for the redevelopment of the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper building in downtown Milwaukee into apartments Busey Bank of Illinois provided a...
Real Estate NJ Value Cos is adding 104 units to the 899-unit Gateways at Randolph apartment property in Randolph, NJ The Clifton, NJ, developer expects to break ground soon on the addition, which will consist of four residential buildings and...
REBusiness Online A venture of Hubbard Street Group and Cresset Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Skye on 6th, a 309-unit apartment property in Phoenix The 26-story property is being built at the southeast corner of Sixth and Garfield...
Dallas Morning News Starwood Capital Group has acquired the Keystone at Castle Hills, a 690-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Miami investor bought the two-story complex, at 4600 North Josey Lane, from Acre Valley...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Realty Income Corp has bought the Trammell Crow at Passport Park industrial property near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Trammell Crow of Dallas sold the 34-building property for an undisclosed price...
Commercial Observer Lennar Corp is planning to build the 447-unit Paxton apartment property in McLean, Va The complex, at 1750 Chain Bridge Road, will include a conference room, business and fitness centers, swimming pool, co-working space and...
Austin Business Journal Lynd Corp has bought Legends Lake Creek, a 250-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas The Shavano Park, Texas, company purchased the property, at 10015 Lake Creek Parkway, from EEBB Apartments Limited III Ltd of Miami The...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified Dallas investor has bought the Oasis Springs Apartments, a 154-unit complex in Hurst, Texas The property, at 601 Bellaire Drive, is about 25 miles west of Dallas The seller was not identified Marcus &...