Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $94 million, or $470,000/room, for the 200-room Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island in Georgia The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from Northview Hotel Group of Wilton, Conn The beachfront resort is...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...
San Diego Business Journal Capstone Advisors has paid $14 million, or $18786/sf, for Galveston Tech Center, a 74,525 square-foot industrial and research and development property in Chandler, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment firm, which was...
Puget Sound Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $3028 million, or $700,925/sf, for two apartment properties that total 432 units in Seattle The New York investment manager acquired the properties -the 251-unit Ascent South Lake Union at 1145...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $1072 million for a pair of apartment properties with 504 units in the fast-growing Riverside County, Calif, city of Moreno Valley, Calif The two properties, roughly a mile apart, are the Sienna Pointe Apartments,...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
The Real Deal Hero Construction has lined up $195 million of construction financing from Metropolitan Bank for the 119-unit Modern apartment property in East Orange, NJ The 18-month loan was arranged by Progress Capital The five-story building, at...
Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $4336 million, or $198,000/unit for the 219-unit ReNew Sandy Springs Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Gal The Chicago company, founded in 2009, has 11,015 apartment and...