First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
The Real Deal Hero Construction has lined up $195 million of construction financing from Metropolitan Bank for the 119-unit Modern apartment property in East Orange, NJ The 18-month loan was arranged by Progress Capital The five-story building, at...
Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $4336 million, or $198,000/unit for the 219-unit ReNew Sandy Springs Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Gal The Chicago company, founded in 2009, has 11,015 apartment and...
American International Group Inc has provided $113 million of financing for the construction of Skyglass Tower, a 338-unit apartment property that’s being built about one mile north of downtown Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...
Alternative lender Ready Capital Corp, which specializes in writing small- to medium-sized commercial mortgages as well as small-business loans, has acquired Red Stone Co, an affordable-housing specialist Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed,...
Dwight Capital has provided $23 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 144-unit Tuscany Hills Apartment Homes in Moreno Valley, Calif The loan was used to refinance a $15...