Log In or Subscribe to read more
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...
Bisnow Hilco Redevelopment Partners has filed plans to construct a massive mixed-use project on the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, Va The development, at 1300 North Royal St, will have 2,000 apartment units,...
Bisnow WC Smith has filed plans to construct a 520-unit apartment property at 850 South Capitol St SE in Washington, DC The Washington developer is under contract to acquire the site from CSX Transportation The site sits near the intersection of...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
Real Estate NJ McGowan Builders is planning a 224-unit apartment property in Hackensack, NJ The project is being proposed for the site at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St It currently houses vacant buildings that will be demolished The project...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $4336 million, or $198,000/unit for the 219-unit ReNew Sandy Springs Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Gal The Chicago company, founded in 2009, has 11,015 apartment and...
REJournals Pure Development has broken ground for a 280,000-square-foot industrial property at the Miami Valley Research Park in Dayton, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property for GE Aviation on a 53-acre site at 3155 Research...